Jack Antonoff makes rare confession about Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' album

Taylor Swift worked on 'The Life of a Showgirl' without longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have worked on over 10 albums together, but he was not a part of her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl, which sparked quite a curiosity among fans.

Despite not working on the record with the pop superstar, 36, the Bleachers frontman, 42, shut down any speculations of a feud and disagreement as Max Martin and Shellback joined Swift on her 12th album.

While the 14-time-Grammy winner and the Isimo hitmaker had already subtly defied the clash rumours as they were spotted together several times after the album's release, Antonoff confessed his feelings directly in a new interview.

The Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call singer told Howard Stern on his show that he only feels "grateful" for the work they have done together.

Antonoff noted that it would be actually quite strange to work with the same collaborators on every record, as each album requires a different treatment.

The musician maintained that he understands it really well, considering he writes his own music himself which is why he loves Showgirl as it is, with Swift's collaboration with musicians other than him.

“I understand that need to have different collaborators. The friendship is very deep. You live an amazing, artistic life together in that room and then it lives on," he said.

Fans flocked to the comments and applauded Antonoff's approach to the matter, while slamming interviewers asking about it, as they wrote, "I’m glad he talked about it! So people can move on from that issue."

Another added, "Very classy and graceful response."