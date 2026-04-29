Billie Eilish reveals the hill she'd die on: 'Y'all aren't gonna like me'

Billie Eilish calls out animal industries

Billie Eilish isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers.

In a new interview with Elle published Tuesday, April 28, the 24-year-old popstar was asked, “What’s one hill you’d die on?”

As a lifelong vegan, Eilish’s reply was unsurprising: “Y’all are not going to like me for this one. Eating meat is inherently wrong.”

The Grammy-winner pointed out that one cannot claim to be a true animal lover while also continuing to eat meat. “Two things cannot coincide. I love all animals so much and I eat meat. You just can’t do both, sorry!”

She noted that she's not trying to police what’s on someone’s plate, she’s only pointing out the hypocrisy. “You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals — but you can’t do both.”

Eilish was raised a vegetarian and she became a vegan, i.e., not consuming any animal products whether it’s food, fashion, or entertainment, by the age of 12 years old. Her reasoning was simple: ‘Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn’t want any part of it.”

In addition to her love of animals, Eilish is also a huge environmentalist and has committed to bringing change in the environmentally destructive music industry. Her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour from 2024-2025 is recognised for its eco-friendly practices, including the use of plant-based food and reusable water bottles.

In a recent interview with National Geographic, she declared that “things don’t have to be done the same way they’ve always been done. I make sure that in every single area of my career, and my life, that the first thing I do is ask the question: How can we do this in the most sustainable way possible?”