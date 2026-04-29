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Taylor Swift reveals favourite part of working with pal Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift slams theories about Jack Antonoff feud after 'The Life of a Showgirl'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

Taylor Swift reveals favourite part of working with pal Jack Antonoff
Taylor Swift slams theories about Jack Antonoff feud after 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's friendship is well and thriving - despite the speculations about an alleged feud when they did not work on her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl together.

The 36-year-old pop superstar mentioned the Bleachers frontman, 42, as one of her best friends in a new interview, and shared her favourite detail about them working together.

“Jack Antonoff is a collaborator of mine and one of my best friends,” the Anti-Hero hitmaker told the New York Times. 

Swift continued,  “We established this thing that we love to do, and we call it the rant bridge. It's basically like stream of consciousness, endless pouring-out of emotion, intrusive thoughts, blended with metaphor, with discussion, with shouting."

The 14-time-Grammy winner then explained how they come up with the "rant bridge," saying, “You want this rant bridge to feel the most intense of what that feeling is that you're trying to establish over the course of the song, and you want it to be kind of a crescendo."

Swift's most prominent examples for her rant bridges, as she named, are Out of the Woods, Cruel Summer and Is It Over Now?

The duo have been working together for years, with over ten albums they have collaborated on, and despite working with separate musicians last year, their friendship remains untainted. 

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