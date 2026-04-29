Tristan Thompson takes major step for brother in Khloe Kardashian's care

Tristan Thompson makes legal decision for brother Amari after ex Khloe Kardashian caring for him

Tristan Thompson has made a major decision for brother Amari’s future after leaving him under ex Khloe Kardashian’s care.

The 35-year-old NBA star reportedly filed for conservatorship for his disabled brother, 19, who has been with Khloe’s family since the athlete had to be away from work and the teenager was unable to care for himself.

Tristan filed a legal motion to become Amari’s limited conservator as the documents detailed that he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing or shelter,” and “suffers from an intellectual disability and developmental delay.”

According to the legal documents, Amari is also “unable to manage his financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence,” as reported by Page Six.

Amari has been suffering from LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome) since his childhood which puts him at a risk of seizures at all times.

Tristan was named as the legal guardian for Amari when their mother Andrea passed away in 2024, but due to his busy travelling schedule for work, Khloe stepped up to take care of Amari.

As for their father Trevor, he had no role in Amari’s life since 2014 and a reunion was deemed non-viable.