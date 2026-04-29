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FIFA introduces new red card rules ahead of 2026 World Cup: What changes for players?

Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

FIFA introduces new red card rules ahead of 2026 World Cup: What changes for players?
FIFA introduces new red card rules ahead of 2026 World Cup: What changes for players?

FIFA has introduced new rules to combat racism in the upcoming 2026 World Cup set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The football governing body announced the red card sanction for players who cover their mouth during confrontations.

The decision was approved during a meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

FIFA said, “At the discretion of the competition organiser, any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a red card.”

The new rule has been introduced following a controversy during a Champions League match in February this year. Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing the Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. He covered his mouth while allegedly calling Junior a “monkey”.

The player denied the accusations; however, he later faced a three match suspension for his racist conduct, in addition to another three match suspension for “homophobic” conduct.

The second law change states that a red card will be awarded to players who leave the field in protest at a referee’s decision.

FIFA said, “At the discretion of the competition organiser, the referee may sanction with a red card any player who leaves the field of play in protest at a referee's decision.”

This comes after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final saga in which Senegal walked off the pitch after a referee awarded the penalty to rival Morocco in added time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026. 

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