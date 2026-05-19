'Once a cheater, always a cheater': Zara McDermott under fire over past scandals

Zara McDermott is again at the centre of online attention as old controversies about her resurface while rumours grow around her link with Louis Tomlinson and viral photos involving Joey Essex.

The buzz started after photos spread on TikTok and X showing McDermott and Essex in a close moment during a TV project.

One picture that got massive attention appeared to show Essex kissing McDermott, which quickly triggered debate and strong reactions online. So far, none of them has spoken about the situation.

As the images kept circulating, social media users began digging into McDermott’s past again. A resurfaced clip from 2018 showed her speaking on a BBC debate about Brexit and immigration after her Love Island appearance.

One comment that spread widely online read, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” leaving the internet wild.

In the clip, she shared that she supported Brexit, which is now being discussed again online.

Another old issue also returned, where McDermott faced backlash in 2018 after a video showed her singing along to a song containing a racial slur.

The TV personality later removed the video and apologised, saying that she did not intend to offend anyone.

Her past admission of cheating during a relationship with Sam Thompson has also been widely brought back into conversation.

Now, with both old and new discussions happening together, Zara is trending again as online users continue to debate her past actions and current rumours.