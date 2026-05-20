Mystery deepens over Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews' disappearance

The couple had been scheduled to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has remained untraced in Dubai as authorities continue to investigate his whereabouts.

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Mirror that they are supporting the family of a British man who has gone missing in Dubai and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding Lee Andrews' disappearance.

The missing persons case is understood to involve coordination between UK officials, the British Embassy and Dubai Police, following contact from Andrews' family and Katie Price.

As per reports, Lee Andrews was last heard on 13 May 2026 while attempting to cross a border area in Dubai to return to the United Kingdom, around the time he is believed to have missed a scheduled flight.

On the same day, Katie Price is reported to have received a FaceTime call from Andrews in which he appeared distressed. She has claimed he said he had been 'captured' or 'arrested', although the exact details have not been independently verified by authorities.

The couple had been scheduled to make their first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain, but Lee failed to arrive in the UK despite earlier claims he would be there, leaving the mum-of-five to face the cameras alone.

Lee had previously been issued a travel ban, preventing him from leaving the United Arab Emirates.