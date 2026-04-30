Meghan Markle greenlights Harry's lead role in royal reunion: Shocking update

Meghan Markle decided to let Prince Harry lead matters of royal reunion without causing drama inside the Montecito mansion.

Since King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex openly expressed his strong desire to make peace with his family, opening the way back to the Palace in order to let Archie and Lilibet learn about their roots.

There were reports that the Duchess had been putting forward her conditions for the royal return. But a pal of the couple dismissed such talks.

According to People, "Meghan lets him lead on all royal matters. But it would never put them at odds — they’re on the same team."

An insider disclosed the update that the Sussexes are pretty realistic about the issue of royal rift. They know that small steps could lead to reconciliation.

"They’re not approaching it with the expectation of a quick resolution. It’s about taking small, manageable steps and seeing where things land. This remains very important to Harry, with Meghan supportive," the source shared.

Earlier, in his headline-making Ukraine visit, Prince Harry spoke out about his "non-working royal" status.

He rejected the stance, saying, "I will always be part of the royal family. I am here working, doing the things I was born to do."