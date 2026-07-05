Buckingham Palace ‘reacts’ to Prince Harry’s chaotic U-turn on family visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming visit had been causing plenty of chaos at Buckingham Palace as the Sussex office had not yet given a response.

Until last week, Harry was willing to bring Meghan and their two children to the UK but within 24 hours the decision was thrown in doubt as RAVEC declined police protection for the family.

King Charles still kept the offer open for royal accommodation at Buckingham. Royal experts have remarked that Harry had created an utter chaos for a visit which could have gone much more smoothly, had he just communicated directly.

After a whole week of deliberation, it seems that Harry confirmed that he would be travelling alone given that the security risk is too much to take for his family. Despite everything, the Palace is waiting for a response from Harry as there is hope that the family could join him during the latter part of the visit.

A royal source cited by The Mirror noted that it’s “incredibly frustrating given arrangements need to be made to facilitate any guest of the King’s accepting an invitation to visit a royal residence.”

The much-anticipated reunion that King Charles wanted with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is thrown in doubt and royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward believes that Harry is “behaving like an entitled prince”.

She added that he is acting like “spoilt celebrity than the second son of the King”.

Meanwhile, Charles is due to participate in a series of public engagements next week, but Buckingham Palace has not commented on private family matters.