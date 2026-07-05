Meghan Markle suffers setback as Princess Kate wins 'best wife' title

Princess Kate lets her husband, Prince William, 'shine' at key events, but is it the same case with Meghan Markle? Well, an expert differs.

Fans have observed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their joint outings, end up in awkward situations due to a power struggle.

Royal watchers believe that Meghan won't let Harry take centre stage with her own speeches and other tactics.

A royal expert provided insightful advice to the Duchess of Sussex, citing Catherine's approach during her tours with her husband, William.

However, the Montecito-based couple, who were meant to travel to the UK alongside their children, have had their travel plans changed due to security concerns.

Despite that, PR expert Renae Smith shared useful tips for Meghan which could be used in future.

Speaking to Daily Express, she said, "If I were advising her [Meghan Markle], my advice would be very simple: take the Princess of Wales approach for this trip."

"Show up, support your husband, be warm, gracious and present, but don’t try to own the narrative. Don’t give speeches unless absolutely necessary. Don’t create separate moments. Don’t make yourself the headline," Renae added.