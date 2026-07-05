Prince William takes action one day before Prince Harry lands in UK

Prince Harry is expected to arrive in London on Monday after the Sussex team confirmed that Meghan along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would not be joining them.

The decision to leave behind Meghan and the children was reportedly made at the 11th hour since a request for police protection was declined from RAVEC. Harry will be heading to Birmingham to celebrate the official one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

The Palace has already been in chaos as it awaits a response from the Duke of Sussex, and it seems that Prince William has made plans of his own.

The two brothers have not spoken to each other in more than three years and it doesn’t seem that the future King has any plans to do so anytime soon, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She noted how William is a “private man” and “very protective of his family”. He is a loving husband who is still upset about the insults to his wife by Harry and Meghan and it is “unlikely” that he would “find a way to forgive that”.

Hence, he is focussing on his family even though he cannot avoid that fiasco over security that is caused by Harry.

“With all the headlines and speculation about the visit, he can’t really avoid it. It’s the school holidays, so William and the family can presumably take refuge somewhere away from all the hullabaloo,” she told The Mirror.

The Waleses are anticipated to be at Balmoral for the holidays especially since it would be the last time the family would be together before George heading off to Eton in September.