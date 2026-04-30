Zara Larsson drops bombshell about 'insane' tour expenses

Zara Larsson might be one of the rising stars of this year, but she had to work hard to get where she is, at a point where she can go on tour.

The 28-year-old Swedish musician took to TikTok and shared a glimpse into her performance at Yale University's Spring Fling '26 concert over the weekend, sharing the reason why she chose to perform there.

The Midnight Sun hitmaker joked in the video, "Yeah, I went to Yale. I went there to sing once, so technically I did go to Yale, yes."

Larsson shared that she is "on some kind of college show tour" currently, which she signed up for a “a long time ago because I needed to pay for my real tour, because it’s so expensive to tour."

The Stateside songstress just wrapped up her North American leg of the Midnight Sun Tour and is now kicking off the college performances – including the University of Delaware, Tufts University, Brandeis University and more before global tour begins in August.

Larsson is scheduled to take the stage for two shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in September, after which she would be headed to Australia and then New Zealand.

Despite her breakthrough this year, the singer ensured that she would not pull out of the contract. "I don’t do that. I don’t cancel shows," she said in the clip, adding, "Some people pay to go to college, I get paid to go to college."