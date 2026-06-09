ChatGPT maker OpenAI files for IPO: Here's expected share price, how to invest

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) just weeks after rival Anthropic AI filed for public listing, targeting a hefty valuation of around $1 trillion.

Wall Street is bracing for some of the highest valuations in corporate history as Elon Musk-owned SpaceX targeting $1.75 trillion valuation, OpenAI and Anthropic AI both aiming $1 trillion valuation, are set to go public this summer.

The company disclosed its confidential IPO filing without sharing further details, such as size or terms, of the offering, adding, “It may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company.”

It is expected to go public in September this year. Experts argue that if the San Francisco-based AI giant enters the Wall Street’s trillion-dollar club, it would make it one of the most valuable companies on the U.S. exchanges.

Currently, Nvidia tops the list with $5.05 trillion valuation, followed by Apple and Alphabet with $4.43 and $4.41 trillion valuation, respectively.

The wave of the AI giants going public comes after SpaceX filed for IPO and announced the fixed per share price of $135. The space technology company seeks to raise $75 billion.

Earlier this year, ahead of its IPO filing in June, the Claude Code-maker AI company raised $65 billion at $965 billion valuation, while OpenAI raised $110 billion at $840 billion valuation.

Here's how you can invest:

Open a brokerage account

Use a stock trading app or broker that gives IPO access (not all do).

Complete account verification (KYC)

ID, bank details, and tax info are required.

Check IPO availability

Not every IPO is open to all investors (some are institutional-only at first).

Apply for the IPO

Select the company IPO in your broker’s IPO section.

Enter how many shares you want (if allowed).

Wait for allocation

Shares are not guaranteed—you may get full, partial, or none.

IPO listing day

If you receive shares, they will appear in your account after listing.

You can hold or sell them on the stock market.

Though the exact details about the per share price range has not been revealed by OpenAI, the analysts and private market trackers expect OpenAI’s public share price to likely debut between $550 and $810 per share.