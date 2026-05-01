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Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas' daughter scores big theatre break

Carys Douglas gets a new exciting opportunity in New York just months after graduating from Brown University

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 01, 2026

Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas&apos; daughter scores big theatre break
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas’ daughter scores big theatre break

Carys Douglas, daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, has landed a big new theatre project.

The 23-year-old gets the opportunity in New York just months after she graduating from Brown University.

Carys is producing an Off Broadway play and has even put out an open call asking writers to send in their scripts.

She says the chosen play will be turned into a live stage show in a proper theatre space in New York.

However, rehearsals are expected to start next month and the performances are planned for mid July.

Writers have until May 14 to submit their work.

Carys is working on this project with her friend Teniayo Ola Macaulay, whom she met during her university days.

She has shared that she grew up around theatre and has always loved it, even though she did not study acting in school.

The stars’ daughter is clearly following in the footsteps of her famous parents, who both started in theatre before becoming big Hollywood icons.

Carys has already tried her hand at short films and writing during college, and this new role shows she is now stepping more seriously into the world of entertainment on her own path.

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