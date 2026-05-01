'Resident Evil' director reveals bold new direction behind upcoming film

'Resident Evil' returns with chilling first teaser ahead of big release

Resident Evil is returning to cinemas with a fresh new story and a teaser has now given fans their first look at what is coming next.

Director Zach Cregger has shared that the film will not repeat old storylines from the games.

And instead, it will follow a completely new character trying to survive a dangerous situation in Raccoon City.

Cregger said he was inspired by Resident Evil 2, especially its slow pace and the way players have to manage limited supplies.

The star wants the film to feel tense and real, just like the game experience.

Cregger also talked about a scary moment from Resident Evil Village, saying that it was so intense that he had to stop playing.

However, that level of fear is something he hopes to bring into the movie.

Actor Austin Abrams plays the main role, as his character is described as an ordinary person dealing with extreme events.

The film will still include small details and references for fans, including ideas inspired by Resident Evil 4.

The movie is set to release in cinemas on September 18, building excitement among longtime fans of the series.