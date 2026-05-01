 
Geo News

'Resident Evil' director reveals bold new direction behind upcoming film

'Resident Evil' is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on September 18, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 01, 2026

&apos;Resident Evil&apos; director reveals bold new direction behind upcoming film
'Resident Evil' returns with chilling first teaser ahead of big release

Resident Evil is returning to cinemas with a fresh new story and a teaser has now given fans their first look at what is coming next.

Director Zach Cregger has shared that the film will not repeat old storylines from the games.

And instead, it will follow a completely new character trying to survive a dangerous situation in Raccoon City.

Cregger said he was inspired by Resident Evil 2, especially its slow pace and the way players have to manage limited supplies.

The star wants the film to feel tense and real, just like the game experience.

Cregger also talked about a scary moment from Resident Evil Village, saying that it was so intense that he had to stop playing.

Resident Evil - Teaser Trailer

A new era of evil.#residentevil

However, that level of fear is something he hopes to bring into the movie.

Actor Austin Abrams plays the main role, as his character is described as an ordinary person dealing with extreme events.

The film will still include small details and references for fans, including ideas inspired by Resident Evil 4.

The movie is set to release in cinemas on September 18, building excitement among longtime fans of the series.

Robert Downey Jr. blasts modern celebrity culture in fiery rant
Robert Downey Jr. blasts modern celebrity culture in fiery rant
Britney Spears turns over new leaf after rehab stint
Britney Spears turns over new leaf after rehab stint
Olivia Rodrigo hints at major update on upcoming sad love album
Olivia Rodrigo hints at major update on upcoming sad love album
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas' daughter scores big theatre break
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas' daughter scores big theatre break
Britney Spears controversy grows as court date approaches next week
Britney Spears controversy grows as court date approaches next week
Megan Thee Stallion reveals her 'priority' as major day approaches
Megan Thee Stallion reveals her 'priority' as major day approaches
Jennifer Lopez drops new bombshell about secret career switch
Jennifer Lopez drops new bombshell about secret career switch
‘The Devil Wears Prada': Kate Hudson makes shocking claim about iconic film
‘The Devil Wears Prada': Kate Hudson makes shocking claim about iconic film