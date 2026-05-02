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F1 star Charles Leclerc makes wholesome confession about Taylor Swift

Charles Leclerc speaks about Taylor Swift after attending the Eras Tour

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 02, 2026

F1 star Charles Leclerc makes wholesome confession about Taylor Swift
Charles Leclerc speaks about Taylor Swift after attending the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is no stranger to sports or sports stars, given her massive influence over football ever since she began dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but F1 driver Charles Leclerc is also a superfan.

The 28-year-old athlete previously attended Swift's Eras Tour show with his wife, Alexandra Leclerc, and gushed about the pop superstar, 36, in a new interview. 

In a now-viral video, Leclerc noted, “I like Taylor Swift. My wife is a huge fan. I don't know any song titles, I have a bad memory about that. on the other hand, I remember some tunes, that I won't sing now.”

Swifties flocked to social media and commented over their two worlds colliding, as they wrote, "omg my two favs," and "love a Swiftie man."

More added, "F1 champ and Swiftie household, love to see it! Taylor truly bringing everyone together," and "this should be the stock answer for any straight man with a Swiftie for a wife. Safe, responsible, green flag!"

Another chimed in, "Taylor Swift and Ferrari content I didn’t know I needed....."

This not the first time the star athlete has shown support for the Grammy winner. Back in 2024, he attended a Milan Eras Tour show with his wife.

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