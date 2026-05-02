Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive upsetting news from UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,

have received a bad news from Britain ahead of their much-anticipated visit to the country this Summmer.

The Sussexes have badly dropped in the royal family opinion polls, despite their seemingly successful visit to Australian this month.

Meghan and Harrry' popularity in the UK has reached a record lows. A new YouGov data clearly highlights public shift.

Once considered the ultimate power couple, the Sussexes have seen their public standing plummet over the past few years.

Meghan's numbers have dropped the most. Her reputation increasingly questioned, but outwardly, she remains all smiles, carrying on with life as usual.

Interestingly, Harry features all the way down in 14th place, with his wife Meghan ranking higher than him in 12th.

According to the latest pollsYouGov, Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales scoops top spot, followed by her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the throne.

In third place is Princess Anne, who is often coined as the hardest working royal. In fourth place comes King Charles' brother, Prince Edward.

King charles has also seen his popularity decrease. He now sits as the fifth most popular in the Royal Family with 47 per cent, dropping down one place.

His younger brother, Prince Edward, has leapfrogged him into fourth place with 50 per cent popularity.

The Duke of Edinburgh, along with his wife, Sophie, who sits sixth on the list, has built a sturdy reputation as a reliable and dependable working royal.

Beyond the top five, Zara Tindall and Queen Camilla occupy seventh and eighth.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent also feature, though the latter passed away at 92 last year. Propping up the list is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, with just 11 per cent.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, meanwhile, is clinging on to a position on the list, featuring in slot 20.