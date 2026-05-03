Charli XCX shares cryptic teaser of new album amid Taylor Swift beef

Charli XCX has been away working on an album, and she is finally ready to share a glimpse into her process, with fans.

The 33-year-old pop superstar took to X and shared a two-minute long video of herself working on the album.

The BRAT hitmaker was seen explaining the album concept, coming up with lyrics, as well as her recording sessions in the studio.

Besides the video, Charli XCX also elaborated on the album in the caption alongside, writing, "a video of me making a song called rock music that is not actually rock music which is funny because i never said i was making a rock album. love you xx."

In the video, the Apples songstress teased the potential lyrics to a song as her phone screen read, “me and my friends/ we go out/ we take pictures/ we make stuff together/ we sometimes cry..."

The announcement was met with a mixed reaction from fans as many celebrated her return to her own music after she worked on music for Wuthering Heights, and Mother Mary, while others were disappointed in the provocative lyrics.

Many also speculated about Charli XCX responding to Taylor Swift's diss track, Actually Romantic, which was allegedly an attack on her.

All theories remain to be tested when the album comes out.