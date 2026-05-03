'Saturday Night Live' puts Alex Cooper, Alix Earle beef on blast

Alix Earle and Alex Cooper's confusing drama gets parodied on 'Saturday Night Live'

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle's longstanding drama made it to the television as Saturday Night Live Weekend Update segment put on a parody of the latest pop culture feud.

Michael Che invited Chloe Fineman and Veronika Slowikowska as the two feuding influencers on the show and asked them to talk about their feud on-air.

Both Cooper and Earle, played by the SNL stars began with the disclaimer that they have nothing to hide, while ironically also not saying anything, getting to a point where the audience was forced to think if they themselves are aware of what their feud is about.

As for their real life drama, the situation is not too different, since the Call Her Daddy host recently called out the TikTok star for 'liking' hate posts about her former friend on social media, and promoting a negative narrative about her.

In her social media callout, Cooper asked Earle to share her side of the story, asserting that there is "no NDA" and she could say anything she wanted to, directly without a filter.

Earle, for her part, commented on Cooper's video saying, "On it!" but so far she has not shared anything with the world.