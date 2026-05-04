Early May Bank Holiday supermarket opening times: Everything to know, from Tesco to Aldi

Early May Bank Holiday is beating the Monday Blues in the UK today, May 4, 2026.

The beginning of this month means we have officially welcomed the spring.

The UK officially observes two bank holidays in May, after two earlier ones over the Easter weekend last month.

But in order to escape last-minute chaos at the supermarkets or grab BBQ bargains, or if you need to get the necessary groceries, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

Here’s every detail you need to know about supermarket opening times on the Early May Bank Holiday.

Most of the supermarkets and large Express stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are open from 8am until 6pm today, May 4, 2026.

However, stores on the Isle of Man and in Scotland will operate extended hours from 7am to 10pm.

Here are the store timings for the UK’s largest grocery stores for both Early May Bank holiday (May 4) and spring bank holiday (May 25.)

Fun fact: Both these holidays always fall on a Monday, offering a much-welcomed three-day weekend for working Brits.

Tesco

4 May: 8 am-6pm | 25 May: 8am—8pm

Smaller stores: Tesco Express stores normally function during normal hours (traditionally 6am to 11pm)

Sainsbury’s

4 May: 8am - 8pm | 25 May: 8am - 8pm

Smaller stores: Most Sainsbury’s Local stores will remain open from 7am to 11pm.

Aldi

4 May: 8am - 8pm | 25 May: 8am - 8pm

Waitrose

4 May: 9am - 6pm | 25 May: 9am - 6pm

Local stores: little Waitrose normally stay open until 10 or 11pm

Morrisons

4 May: 7am - 8pm | 25 May: 7am - 8pm

Local stores

Iceland

4 May: 8am - 7pm | 25 May: 8am - 7pm

Asda

4 May: 8am - 8pm | 25 May: 8am - 8pm

Local stores: Asda Express locations will remain open round the clock or until their normal late-night closing

M&S

4 May: 9am - 6pm | 25 May: 8am - 8pm

Local stores: M&S stores in travel hubs (stations/airports) and garages follow normal store timings

Lidle

4 May: 8am - 8pm (some stores in Greater London stay open until 10:00pm)

25 May: 8am - 8pm (some stores in Greater London stay open until 10:00pm)

With almost halfway through the year, this pre-summer season offers a unique opportunity to Brits who were exhausted by the chilling cold of the past few months.