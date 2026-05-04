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King Charles honours pregnant Eugenie after crucial talk

Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie proves her loyalty to King Charles

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

Published May 04, 2026

King Charles honours pregnant Eugenie after crucial talk
King Charles honours pregnant Eugenie after crucial talk

Princess Eugenie's latest move proves that her loyalty to King Charles runs deep and she will never ditch the monarch even after his strict actions against her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The 36-year-old pregnant royal won her uncle's heart as she waited for the monarch's blessings before confirming the delightful news about her third child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice's youner sister chose to speak privately with the monarch first, ensuring King Charles heard the news from her before the public did.

"Eugenie refuses to make a move without keeping the Palace fully informed. She won’t take any step that might bypass the Palace or leave it uninformed." a royal insider has claimed.

"The Princess held a privat talk with the monarch before making it public," they added.

"This is how mutual respect works in the royal family."

"The Palace honoured Eugenie’s decision and wisely shared its own post, reassuring the world she remains a valued royal with all her titles and patronages despit Andrew and Fergie's scandals, that caused them losing their royal grace," the source added.

King Charles honours pregnant Eugenie after crucial talk


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