Alex Ligertwood, frontman for Santana in 1980s, dies aged 79

Alex Ligertwood, ex-singer for Santana in the 1980s, passes away at age 79 on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The Scottish vocalist, widely recognized as the lead guitarist for the Latin rock band, breathed his last just days after performing his last show.

Ligertwood’s wife, Shawn Brogan, shared a post on social media announcing his passing.

She wrote, “It’s with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex Ligertwood, my husband of 25 years, we knew each other for 36 years.”

However, she didn’t mention the cause of his death, only writing. “Alex passed peacefully in his sleep with his doggy Bobo by his side yesterday.”

Ligertwood’s wife, in a heartfelt tribute, stated, “He touched so many with his extraordinary voice. He was all heart and soul.

“I will always love you, my sweet Alex. Rest in peace. Soar and sing with the angels, my love.”

“Please keep me & his family, Lyun & Stewart Locke, Alex, Jenny, Kali, Merci & Marilo in your prayers,” his wife asked.

Ligertwood was a native of Drumchapel, Glasgow, and started playing guitar in the 1950s.

He went on to become the lead vocalist of Santana, which was founded by lead guitarist Carlos Santana in 1966.

Ligertwood served as the lead vocalist on-and-off for Santana between 1979 and 1994.

The band was founded by Carlos Santana in 1966.

His famous albums produced for Santana were 1979’s Marathon, 1981’s Zebop! and Sacred Fire: Live In South America, which came out in 1993.