Elon Musk breaks silence on Cara Delevingne, Amber Heard allegation

Elon Musk once again addressed long-running rumours which are about him with Hollywood icons Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

The claim first started spreading during a high-profile court case in 2020.

It came up during the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where past events from 2016 were discussed in court.

During those proceedings, old statements and witness accounts led to talk about Musk’s connection with Heard at the time, and Cara Delevingne was also mentioned in that conversation.

Over time, those details were turned into viral rumours online, including suggestions of a night involving all three in Los Angeles.

The story quickly went viral all over the social social platforms, even though it was never proven in court.

Musk repeatedly pushed back on the claims, saying that they are not right.

However, the tech giant also said that there was no such situation and that Delevingne is only a friend, adding that his involvement with Heard syarted after her divorce filing, not during her marriage.

At one point, the founder of X described the rumours as “exaggerated” and asked people to move on from the topic instead of keeping it alive.

A spokesperson for Elon Musk also supported his version of events, saying that his relationship with Amber only started later in 2016 and was not serious in the beginning.