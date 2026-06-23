Nancy Guthrie died: second ransom note reportedly made shocking claim

A second message in the Nancy Guthrie case has added a disturbing new update to the investigation.



The message came days after she went missing. It allegedly said that the 84-year-old mother of Today co anchor Savannah Guthrie had died, according to NBC News.

It also did not include any apology and did not ask for money for her return or her body.

The first message demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe release.

The second message instead claimed she was already dead after being taken.

KOLD News 13 reported that it had seen both messages and said this is what they contained.

Police have not released the full texts of either message as they said that this is to protect the case and the family.

Officials, however, also said the messages were sent using secure systems that hide the sender’s location.

Even though the messages came from different IP addresses, investigators believe they may still be connected and could have been sent by the same person or group.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared that they are checking the second message and trying to confirm if it is real.

They also said the investigation is still active.

Nancy was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31.

She was reported missing after she did not attend a scheduled online church service.