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Fallout Nuka Girl statue returns July 2026: Here's price breakdown for all three tiers

Gaming Heads brings back popular Nuka Girl statue with three pricing tiers

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Fallout Nuka Girl statue returns July 2026: Here&apos;s price breakdown for all three tiers
Fallout Nuka Girl statue returns July 2026: Here’s price breakdown for all three tiers 

Gaming Heads has announced the return of its wildly popular Fallout Nuka Girls statue in July 2026.

The famous statue is available at three distinct tiers.

Fans can now pre-order the 13-inch collectible with options ranging from 399.99 to 549.99. The introduction of tiers is to make the iconic pinup character accessible to a wider range of Fallout fans.

The three tiers are:

  • The collective edition is available at $399.99. The lowest tire has a statue with her signature rocket suit, removable space helmet, and jetpack with shooting star details.
  • Standard edition is for $499.99. No additional cosmetic features are available at this tier.
  • The exclusive edition is priced at $549.99. The premium option provides a radiant sphere background display piece.

Only 500 exclusive edition statues are available.

All three models are well over a foot tall and depict the character in her classic 1950s science fiction look, including white pants and a crop top with red stripes, black leather boots and gloves, a red jetpack, and a space helmet that can be posed with or without the visor.

The re-release comes after the series made a hit with its Amazon television adaptation.

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