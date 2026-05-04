John Sterling dead at 87: Yankees legend's cause of death revealed

Longtime Yankees radio voice John Sterling has died at the age of 87, the team confirmed on Monday, May 5, 2026. The exact cause of death has not been revealed yet; however, reports indicate that he suffered a heart failure.

In February, he said his heart was “fine” following a heart attack in January 2026.

The iconic broadcaster remained a voice for the team in 5,420 games in 36 seasons, and 211 postseason games. He holds the record of longest pre-game host in Yankees history, starting his career in 1989 and consecutively hosting until April 2024.

He retired from the booth at the age of 85.

The team expressed deep sorrow on the passing of their longtime member in a post on X. Yankees wrote, “The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time.”

WFAN Sport Radio also expressed grief over Sterling’s death, saying, “We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling.”

The station added, “His voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom. Rest in peace, John.”

Fans also paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster on social media, remembering his distinctive voice and iconic style that defined Yankees coverage for decades.

Sterling was widely known for his energetic commentary and signature home run calls, which became a hallmark of his broadcasting career. His voice accompanied some of the most memorable moments in the franchise’s history, including multiple World Series runs.

Over the course of his career, he built a deep connection with listeners, becoming one of the most recognizable figures in baseball broadcasting.