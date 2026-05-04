Winter storm warning issued for Colorado, Wyoming, as up to 24 inches of snow, expected

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for Colorado and Wyoming, with up to 24 inches of snow.

The adverse weather conditions are expected at higher elevations through Wednesday, May 6, in the afternoon.

Forecasters warn that the storm is expected to start late Monday evening, hitting the Rocky Mountain region the most.

The most affected areas will be above 8,000 ft, including Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, and the northern Front Range foothills, with expected 2ft of snow.

Additionally, 8 to 16 inches is projected for Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

NWS warned: “Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times, especially late Tuesday.”

Warnings continue through Wednesday at noon. Officials are especially wary of I-80's Summit section between Cheyenne and Laramie, which has a record of closure problems.

Although there is only projected snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches in the Elk Mountain region, the area has had numerous accidents in the past due to heavy grades and wind tunneling.

Residents are urged to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Conditions are expected to taper on Wednesday afternoon with a return of warmer temperature on Thursday.