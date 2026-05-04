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Princess Eugenie's baby news shifts royal line of succession

Princess Eugenie expecting third child as Buckingham Palace confirms royal baby news

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Princess Eugenie&apos;s baby news shifts royal line of succession
Princess Eugenie’s baby news shifts royal line of succession

There was a welcome moment of family joy for the former York household on Monday, as it was announced that Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, which said the King had been informed and was “delighted” by the announcement. 

Eugenie and Jack are already parents to August, 5, and Ernest, 2, who are said to be “very excited” about the arrival of a new sibling due in 2026.

Beyond the personal celebration, the announcement also carries constitutional significance, as the birth will alter the line of succession. 

The new baby will be 15th in line to the throne, shifting several senior royals, including Prince Edward and his children, as well as Princess Anne.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew (now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) and Sarah Ferguson, has long balanced a relatively private family life with her royal status, and this latest announcement arrives during ongoing public scrutiny around the wider York family. 

Despite this, the Palace’s decision to highlight the news publicly has been seen as a clear sign of goodwill and unity from the King.

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