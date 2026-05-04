New social security benefit cap proposal targets high earners: Here’s what retirees need to know

A new social security benefit cap proposal is set to limit annual payments to 100,000 for married couples and 50,000 for individuals.

sThis update is aimed at supporting the program’s finances, affecting only 2% of the retirees.

Introduced by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the proposal is called the “Six-Figure Limit.”

This follows the expected depletion of the Social Security program’s trust fund by 2032, beyond which only limited benefits would accrue unless Congress takes action.

The social security benefits limit is the cap that would impose the restriction on higher-income earners’ payments up to the normal retirement age of 67. The current cap is 5,181, which implies that one has worked for 35 years, making an earnings of 184,500, which is the taxable maximum.

A white paper on the Social Security benefit cap proposal stated: “Social Security faces a projected 4 per cent of taxable payroll solvency gap over the next 75 years. The six-figure limit could help restore social security solvency in a targeted, timely, progressive and pro-growth way.”

Supporters claim that the social security benefit cap proposal can save $100 billion over its first decade, closing one-fifth of the 75-year solvency gap.

Out of approximately 56 million social security beneficiaries aged 65 and older, only 2% will receive more than $50,000 annually. This means most of the retirees will not be affected under the new Social Security benefit cap proposal.