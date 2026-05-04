 
Geo News

Why Fujairah oil zone is targeted: Strategic importance of UAE's only eastern oil terminal

Three injured in drone attack on Fujairah oil zone as UAE intercepts missiles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 04, 2026

Why Fujairah oil zone is targeted: Strategic importance of UAE&apos;s only eastern oil terminal
Why Fujairah oil zone is targeted: Strategic importance of UAE’s only eastern oil terminal 

Three Indian nationals were injured in a drone attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) on Monday, May 4.

Authorities confirmed that Iranian-launched unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the strategic energy hub.

The Fujairah Media Office stated that all three men had suffered only moderate injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The civil defence forces have been deployed right away and are presently trying to bring the fire under control.

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and its associated port facilities are located on the eastern seaboard of the UAE along the Gulf of Oman, giving it a strategic advantage of being at 70 nautical miles (around 130km) outside the Strait of Hormuz. This enables it to act as a strategic bypass point for oil exports.

This marks the first incident since the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran took effect on April 8.

This truce had ended a period of more than two months during which fierce battles took place in the Gulf region.

Following the attack by the drones, the UAE Defence Ministry reported that its military had spotted four cruise missiles fired at the country from Iran. The air defence systems managed to intercept three missiles, and one missile that missed its target fell into the sea.

A message was sent through mobile phones informing citizens of Dubai and Abu Dhabi about possible missile threats.

This is not the first time Fujairah's energy sector has been hit. Earlier, a drone attacked the site on March 14. 

‘Star Wars' Day 2026: Everything to know about celebrations, new content
‘Star Wars' Day 2026: Everything to know about celebrations, new content
Fallout Nuka Girl statue returns July 2026: Here's price breakdown for all three tiers
Fallout Nuka Girl statue returns July 2026: Here's price breakdown for all three tiers
WHO says public risk low after hantavirus outbreak—here's what you need to know
WHO says public risk low after hantavirus outbreak—here's what you need to know
Alex Ligertwood, frontman for Santana in 1980s, dies aged 79
Alex Ligertwood, frontman for Santana in 1980s, dies aged 79
Crucible final gets heated as fan thrown out of World Snooker Championship
Crucible final gets heated as fan thrown out of World Snooker Championship
Early May Bank Holiday supermarket opening times: Everything to know, from Tesco to Aldi
Early May Bank Holiday supermarket opening times: Everything to know, from Tesco to Aldi
United Airlines 767 slams into NJ Turnpike light pole in viral crash—but what really happened?
United Airlines 767 slams into NJ Turnpike light pole in viral crash—but what really happened?
Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani spokesperson shares health update: 'critical but stable'—details inside
Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani spokesperson shares health update: 'critical but stable'—details inside