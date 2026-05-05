 
Geo News

Jack Brooksbank opts for intimate celebration as new baby brings fresh focus

Jack Brooksbank marks milestone birthday in private style

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 05, 2026

Jack Brooksbank opts for intimate celebration as new baby brings fresh focus

Jack Brooksbank, turning 40 appears to have been a far more low-key affair this year, shaped by family priorities, changing circumstances, and a fresh chapter in life.

The businessman, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, marked the occasion quietly alongside wife Princess Eugenie and their two young sons, August and Ernest. 

The intimate tone of the day comes just as Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple are expecting their third child.

Eugenie offered a rare personal glimpse into their celebrations, sharing relaxed beachside photographs and a heartfelt tribute: “Happy 40th my love. Here’s to another 16. xx”

In recent years, Brooksbank’s life has undergone a notable transformation. 

The couple’s move to Portugal in 2022 marked a turning point, offering a quieter environment away from the intensity of royal life in the UK. 

There, Brooksbank has been involved with the Discovery Land Company, contributing to high-end property developments, while also continuing his own drinks venture launched in 2016.

This more private chapter comes amid ongoing public scrutiny surrounding the wider York family, which insiders suggest has naturally encouraged a more reserved approach to public life. 

As a result, celebrations that might once have been high-profile have instead taken on a more reflective and intimate tone.

Garden parties return to Buckingham Palace, with royals set for key appearances
Garden parties return to Buckingham Palace, with royals set for key appearances
Mary Berry calls baking with William and Kate ‘proudest moment' ahead of honour
Mary Berry calls baking with William and Kate ‘proudest moment' ahead of honour
Princess Kate's brother James reveals big truth about Catherine, Pippa
Princess Kate's brother James reveals big truth about Catherine, Pippa
Princess Kate and William's personal note resurfaces after 15 years video
Princess Kate and William's personal note resurfaces after 15 years
Meghan Markle returns with heartfelt video after Eugenie's announcement
Meghan Markle returns with heartfelt video after Eugenie's announcement
Princess Beatrice, husband Edo react to Eugenie's exciting chapter
Princess Beatrice, husband Edo react to Eugenie's exciting chapter
Prince William, Kate Middleton give shock to fans with Eugenie decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton give shock to fans with Eugenie decision
King Charles Epstein nightmare not over yet as ‘Project Camilla' surfaces
King Charles Epstein nightmare not over yet as ‘Project Camilla' surfaces