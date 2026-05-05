Jack Brooksbank opts for intimate celebration as new baby brings fresh focus

Jack Brooksbank, turning 40 appears to have been a far more low-key affair this year, shaped by family priorities, changing circumstances, and a fresh chapter in life.

The businessman, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, marked the occasion quietly alongside wife Princess Eugenie and their two young sons, August and Ernest.

The intimate tone of the day comes just as Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple are expecting their third child.

Eugenie offered a rare personal glimpse into their celebrations, sharing relaxed beachside photographs and a heartfelt tribute: “Happy 40th my love. Here’s to another 16. xx”

In recent years, Brooksbank’s life has undergone a notable transformation.

The couple’s move to Portugal in 2022 marked a turning point, offering a quieter environment away from the intensity of royal life in the UK.

There, Brooksbank has been involved with the Discovery Land Company, contributing to high-end property developments, while also continuing his own drinks venture launched in 2016.

This more private chapter comes amid ongoing public scrutiny surrounding the wider York family, which insiders suggest has naturally encouraged a more reserved approach to public life.

As a result, celebrations that might once have been high-profile have instead taken on a more reflective and intimate tone.