Jake Paul breaks silence after Olivia Rodrigo’s savage SNL joke

Jake Paul has broken his silence after singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo mocked him during her Saturday Night Live appearance over the weekend.

The 23-year-old musician hosted the NBC’s flagship sketch show and mocked the YouTuber-turned-boxer of “beating up old guys on Netflix,” apparently referencing Jake's fight against the boxing legend Mike Tyson.

During her monologue, Rodrigo recalled her childhood projects and quipped, “When I was 13, I was on a Disney show called Bizaardvark, and we have an incredible cast, which included acting legend Jake Paul.”

She also recalled the conversations both stars had at that time, saying, “And we’d always talk about our futures, me and Jake. I’d say, ‘I really wanna create music that explores the complexities of girls my age,’ and he’d say, ‘Well, one day I really wanna beat up old guys on Netflix’.”

In a 2024 bout livestreamed on Netflix, Jake defeated the 58-year-old legend Tyson, which was widely described as a spectacle more than a real fight.

Rodrigo is having a successful music career and Paul has transitioned from a social media sensation to a boxer, so apparently both achieved their childhood dreams.

The songstress said, “And we both did it, hooray!”

Jake took to X to respond to Rodrigo's monologue and wrote, “We had the vision [crying laughing emoji] I told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did proud of you fr [for real].”

Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul starred together on the Disney Channel sitcom Bizaardvark, which ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2016.