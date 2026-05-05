Trump says Iran will be ‘blown off the face of the Earth' after missile attack on UAE

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Islamic Republic of Iran collapsed after the U.S. launched a humanitarian mission, named Project Freedom, to rescue ships through the Strait of Hormuz and Iran launched a missile attack on UAE’s oil facilities.

The U.S. claimed that two American-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz as part of the initial operation to restore commercial shipping. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initially rejected the U.S. claims.

U.S. President Trump said that the U.S. Navy destroyed seven small Iranian boats, adding that Iran fired some shots at a South Korean vessel with respect to the ship movement; however, no damage was incurred to the ship.

Trump also invited South Korea to join Operation Freedom after the Iranian attack on its vessel, saying, “Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission.”

Iran also launched a massive barrage of missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which according to the Emirati officials were engaged by their air defences.

UAE officials claimed that their air defences engaged “12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAVs launched from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate injuries.”

In an interview with Fox News, the U.S. president warned that Iran would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if they attempted to target US ships in the strait or the Persian Gulf.

The new wave of attacks indicate escalation in the previously stalled hostilities.