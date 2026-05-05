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Dwayne Johnson shocks everyone with bold Met Gala outfit

Dwayne Johnson promotes ‘Polynesian Culture’ with Met Gala ensemble

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Dwayne Johnson shocks everyone with bold Met Gala outfit
Dwayne Johnson shocks everyone with bold Met Gala outfit

Dwayne Johnson has stunned fans and fashion critics alike by arriving at the 2026 Met Gala in a bold, custom-made pleated skirt. 

Walking the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Lauren Hashian, the star known as "The Rock" swapped his usual trousers for a black mohair tailcoat and matching skirt designed by Thom Browne. 

The intricate outfit was a true work of art, featuring a "skeletal composition" made from over 350 metres of hand-pleated silk ribbons.

When journalists caught up with him to ask how he felt about the ensemble, Johnson was quick to explain that the look was deeply rooted in his heritage. 

He mentioned that when the design team initially questioned if he would be comfortable with a pleated skirt, his answer was an immediate yes.

Johnson pointed out that in Polynesian culture, men frequently wear lavalavas and skirts, noting that the most masculine men in his culture embrace these garments. 

"I feel great!" he told reporters, laughing off any suggestion that the outfit was anything less than traditional for him.

The actor joins an elite list of attendees at this year's event, which is being hosted by a committee including the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doja Cat. 

As one of the most talked-about men of the night, Johnson’s choice to embrace his Polynesian roots through high fashion directly addressed the "Fashion is Art" theme. 

By blending Thom Browne’s avant-garde tailoring with the cultural significance of the lavalava, he managed to turn a red-carpet moment into a meaningful conversation about identity and what it really means to be a modern man.

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