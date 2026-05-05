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Lauren Sánchez Bezos trains with NYC firefighters ahead of Met Gala 2026

Lauren Sánchez Bezos serves as Met Gala honourary co-chair

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Lauren Sánchez Bezos trains with NYC firefighters ahead of Met Gala 2026

Lauren Sánchez Bezos took her Met Gala preparation to an unexpected place: the New York Fire Department.

Days before stepping onto the red carpet May 4, the 56 year old journalist and philanthropist joined FDNY for a full training routine, complete with gear drills, smoke filled obstacle courses, and life saving techniques.

“It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever,” Sánchez told Vogue. “It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it.”

The honourary co chair of this year’s gala shared footage of the workout on Instagram, noting the session benefited the Leary Firefighters Foundation and FDNY Foundation.

“They do not mess around,” she wrote, adding that the experience gave her “a very small glimpse into the strength, discipline, and courage firefighters bring to their work.”

Her training coincided with International Firefighters’ Day on May 4, a detail Sánchez highlighted in her tribute: “Thank you to firefighters everywhere for your service.”


On the Met steps, Sánchez channeled John Singer Sargent’s 1883 painting Madame X in a midnight blue Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry.

The corseted look featured a jeweled strap draped over one shoulder, paired with Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Inside the gala, she was joined by husband Jeff Bezos, who kept his look classic in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

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