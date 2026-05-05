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Princess Eugenie finally receives message from surprise family member

Sarah Ferguson breaks tradition with silence on Eugenie's baby news announcement

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Princess Eugenie finally receives message from surprise family person
Princess Eugenie finally receives message from surprise family person

Princess Eugenie, who's celebrating baby news with her husband, has received a heartfelt message from a surprise family member.

Although the former Duchess of York has not publicly celebrated her daughter's third baby news, her sister could not stop herself from sharing her joy over the delightful announcement, reacting with a heart emoji  to the royal family's post about Eugenies' third baby.

Glowing with joy over her pegnancy, the Princess may be receiving private message from her mother as she faces the toughest phase of her life amid mental health crisis following her nad Andrew's downfall over their Epstein connections.

Princess Eugenie finally receives message from surprise family member

Previously, Ferguson celebrated her daughter Princess Eugenie ’s second pregnancy news with a photo of her grandson August Brooksbank.

Sarah’s daughters Eugenie and Beatrice both became moms in 2021. Eugenie welcomed her son August in February of 2021, while Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born in September of 2021.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30, 2023. 

Beatrice is also a stepmother to Christopher Woolf, whom Edo shares with his ex Dara Huang.

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