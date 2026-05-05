Why did Conor Benn refuse to fight three world champions? Eddie Hearn reveals all

Eddie Hearn has made a big revelation about 'The Destroyer,' Conor Benn, that he had turned down fighting with three world champions.

Hearn claimed that Benn refused three world title opportunities before securing a deal with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

In an off-the-record interview, Hearn claims that Benn had turned down fights against Lewis Crocker, Rolando Romero and Josh Kelly, but his promotional contract is still intact with his company, per Boxing News portal.

The outlet’s latest report, based on a media huddle with Eddie Hearn, appeared on May 5, 2026.

“When Lewis Crocker won the world (welterweight) title, I was like, ‘Oh my God—Crocker v Benn at the O2 (Arena) for the world title!’

“I went to Conor and he was like, ‘Nah, I don’t want that fight.’

Then all of a sudden he started talking about the (IBF’s 10Ib) rehydration (policy) and all that kind of stuff.

“So then I was like, ‘Rolly Romero’—we had that fight done with (Romero’s manager) Luis DeCubas.

Benn was like, ‘It’s not a very big fight.’ I’m like, ‘Mate, you’re getting a (WBA) world (welterweight) title fight in London. I think you can beat Rolly Romero.

Hearn then inquired of Benn about Josh Kelly, “What about (IBF super-welterweight champion) Josh Kelly at (Sunderland’s) stadium of Light? (Benn said:) ‘I ain’t fighting f***ing Josh Kelly.’

“I think he knows his limitations, so why would you get beat for small money when you can get beat for bigger money?”

For context, Conor Benn had entered into an agreement over a one-fight clause with the new promoter, which brought an end to his collaboration with Matchroom Boxing in February this year.

Benn, after fighting in the middleweight category with a 10lb rehydration clause on both occasions, then made up his mind to face Regis Prograis at a catchweight of 150lbs.