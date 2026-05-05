Tony Awards 2026: Full nominations list, host revealed & where to watch

The nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, May 5, 2026.

Several acclaimed stars, including John Lithgow, Daniel Radcliffe, Rose Byrne, Lesley Manville and Nathan Lane have received nominations for the 2025-2026 Broadway season.

Actors Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss announced the nominations live from Sofitel New York.

CBS Mornings first revealed the top categories even before the full list was read on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.

Where to watch the awards show?

The ceremony will air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 7. Singer-songwriter Pink will host. It will also stream on the Paramount+ premium tier.

Kelli O'Hara received her ninth career Tony nomination, for her role alongside Byrne in a revival of Fallen Angels. She has won the award once.

Bess Wohl's Liberation is among the best new play nominees. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama just one day before the nominations were announced.

A total of 19 plays and 11 musicals are eligible for awards this season. Nominations were selected by a committee of 55 theater professionals with no financial stake in any of the eligible productions.

Full list of nominees in major categories:

Best New Musical

Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best New Play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison — Punch

Nathan Lane — Death of a Salesman

John Lithgow — Giant

Daniel Radcliffe — Every Brilliant Thing

Mark Strong — Oedipus

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne — Fallen Angels

Carrie Coon — Bug

Susannah Flood — Liberation

Lesley Manville — Oedipus

Kelli O'Hara — Fallen Angels

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher — Chess

Luke Evans — The Rocky Horror Show

Joshua Henry — Ragtime

Sam Tutty — Two Strangers

Brandon Uranowitz — Ragtime

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase — Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu — The Rocky Horror Show

Caissie Levy — Ragtime

Marla Mindelle — Titaníque

Christiani Pitts — Two Strangers

Director and playwright James Lapine, lighting designer Jules Fisher and theater executive Andre Bishop will receive the Lifetime Achievement Awards.