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Tony Awards 2026: Full nominations list, host revealed & where to watch

79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony is set for June 7 at Radio City Music Hall

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Tony Awards 2026: Full nominations list, host revealed &amp; where to watch
Tony Awards 2026: Full nominations list, host revealed & where to watch

The nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, May 5, 2026.

Several acclaimed stars, including John Lithgow, Daniel Radcliffe, Rose Byrne, Lesley Manville and Nathan Lane have received nominations for the 2025-2026 Broadway season.

Actors Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss announced the nominations live from Sofitel New York.

CBS Mornings first revealed the top categories even before the full list was read on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.

Where to watch the awards show?

The ceremony will air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 7. Singer-songwriter Pink will host. It will also stream on the Paramount+ premium tier.

Kelli O'Hara received her ninth career Tony nomination, for her role alongside Byrne in a revival of Fallen Angels. She has won the award once.

Bess Wohl's Liberation is among the best new play nominees. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama just one day before the nominations were announced.

A total of 19 plays and 11 musicals are eligible for awards this season. Nominations were selected by a committee of 55 theater professionals with no financial stake in any of the eligible productions.

Full list of nominees in major categories:

Best New Musical

    • Schmigadoon!
    • Titaníque
    • Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

    Best New Play

    • The Balusters
    • Giant
    • Liberation
    • Little Bear Ridge Road

    Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    • Will Harrison — Punch
    • Nathan Lane — Death of a Salesman
    • John Lithgow — Giant
    • Daniel Radcliffe — Every Brilliant Thing
    • Mark Strong — Oedipus

    Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    • Rose Byrne — Fallen Angels
    • Carrie Coon — Bug
    • Susannah Flood — Liberation
    • Lesley Manville — Oedipus
    • Kelli O'Hara — Fallen Angels

    Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    • Nicholas Christopher — Chess
    • Luke Evans — The Rocky Horror Show
    • Joshua Henry — Ragtime
    • Sam Tutty — Two Strangers
    • Brandon Uranowitz — Ragtime

    Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    • Sara Chase — Schmigadoon!
    • Stephanie Hsu — The Rocky Horror Show
    • Caissie Levy — Ragtime
    • Marla Mindelle — Titaníque
    • Christiani Pitts — Two Strangers

    Director and playwright James Lapine, lighting designer Jules Fisher and theater executive Andre Bishop will receive the Lifetime Achievement Awards. 

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