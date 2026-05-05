Tony Awards 2026: Full nominations list, host revealed & where to watch

Published May 05, 2026
The nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, May 5, 2026.
Several acclaimed stars, including John Lithgow, Daniel Radcliffe, Rose Byrne, Lesley Manville and Nathan Lane have received nominations for the 2025-2026 Broadway season.
Actors Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss announced the nominations live from Sofitel New York.
CBS Mornings first revealed the top categories even before the full list was read on the Tony Awards YouTube channel.
The ceremony will air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 7. Singer-songwriter Pink will host. It will also stream on the Paramount+ premium tier.
Kelli O'Hara received her ninth career Tony nomination, for her role alongside Byrne in a revival of Fallen Angels. She has won the award once.
Bess Wohl's Liberation is among the best new play nominees. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama just one day before the nominations were announced.
A total of 19 plays and 11 musicals are eligible for awards this season. Nominations were selected by a committee of 55 theater professionals with no financial stake in any of the eligible productions.
Best New Musical
Best New Play
Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Director and playwright James Lapine, lighting designer Jules Fisher and theater executive Andre Bishop will receive the Lifetime Achievement Awards.