 
Geo News

Republicans propose $1 billion secret service upgrade for White House ballroom project

Senate GOP adds $1 billion for Trump ballroom security to border funding bill

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 05, 2026

Republicans propose $1 billion secret service upgrade for White House ballroom project
Republicans propose $1 billion secret service upgrade for White House ballroom project

Senate Republicans have added 1 billion in White House security funding to support President Trump’s East Wing ballroom project into a broader 70 million immigration enforcement package.

According to the legislative text unveiled on late Monday, May 4.

The bill, introduced by both the Senate Judiciary Committee and Homeland Security Committee, provides the money to the U.S. Secret Service for “security adjustments and improvements” in connection with the East Wing Modernization Project.

The bill mandates that the money can be used for “above and below ground security enhancements,” but no money will go into “non-security aspects” of the building.

The funding is a part of a party-line package that focuses on financial support of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

The package was blocked by Democrats since mid-February. Republicans now plan to pass the measure using reconciliation (a budgetary process that bypasses the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold).

Earlier, the Trump administration briefed that the private donors are funding the ballroom construction project without any contribution of taxpayer’s money.

However, after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month, Republicans have increasingly argued for public funding. 

Tony Awards 2026: Full nominations list, host revealed & where to watch
Tony Awards 2026: Full nominations list, host revealed & where to watch
What is Cinco de Mayo? Everything to know about history, origin, festivities
What is Cinco de Mayo? Everything to know about history, origin, festivities
What happened to US KC-135? Plane vanished over Qatar waters
What happened to US KC-135? Plane vanished over Qatar waters
Tina Charles, WNBA great, makes surprise career move after 15 seasons
Tina Charles, WNBA great, makes surprise career move after 15 seasons
Why did Conor Benn refuse to fight three world champions? Eddie Hearn reveals all
Why did Conor Benn refuse to fight three world champions? Eddie Hearn reveals all
Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship prompts WHO to issue evacuation orders
Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship prompts WHO to issue evacuation orders
Jaafar Jackson's debut look echoes Michael Jackson at Met Gala 2026
Jaafar Jackson's debut look echoes Michael Jackson at Met Gala 2026
'American Idol' S24 Top 3 contestants revealed with finale just one week away
'American Idol' S24 Top 3 contestants revealed with finale just one week away