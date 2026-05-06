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Tony Awards snubbed Hollywood's biggest stars as Lea Michele, Keanu Reeves miss out

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 7, 2026

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Tony Awards snubbed Hollywoods biggest stars as Lea Michele, Keanu Reeves miss out
Tony Awards snubbed Hollywood's biggest stars as Lea Michele, Keanu Reeves miss out

Tony Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning and it quickly got people talking because of both big wins and surprising snubs.

Shows like The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! led the list with 12 nominations each.

Ragtime also did very well with 11 nominations as it was also a record moment for June Squibb, who became the oldest nominee ever at 96.

At the same time, Danny Burstein made history by becoming the most nominated male actor ever.

But the biggest talk online was about who did not make it.

Lea Michele was not nominated for her role in Chess, however, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were also left out for Waiting for Godot.

Other well known names like Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson also missed out.

The award show will happen on June 7 in New York City at Radio City Music Hall, with Pink hosting the event.

Even though many shows were celebrated, the snubs have become the biggest topic and people are still debating the results online.

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