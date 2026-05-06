How to secure Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled’ tour tickets at lowest price?

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a 65-date world tour to support her third studio album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl in Love.”

The tour is set to begin on September 25 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Rodrigo will perform across North America and Europe, concluding with four nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre in February 2027. The European leg of the tour will span from May 2027.

The presale for the ticket starts May 5, 2026, with budget-conscious fans waiting to learn how to secure the most affordable tickets.

The lowest price guarantee starts at the $20 Silver Star tickets, which are part of the legacy that Rodrigo brought from her earlier GUTS World Tour. However, there is a limited number of Silver Star tickets available for every tour location, and customers must buy tickets in pairs.

The seating arrangement can vary, and customers will only learn their seat placement upon collecting their tickets at the venue on the day of the show. Specific information about how to purchase Silver Star tickets has yet to be disclosed.

For standard tickets, the most affordable option is the upper bowl section, which is available at around $83 to $192, including fees. This is the most suitable choice for fans who couldn’t secure Silver Star allocations.

As per Ticketmaster, the tour is not implementing dynamic pricing, suggesting that prices are fixed in advance. It implies there’ll be no fluctuation in prices on the basis of demand.

Presale and on-sale timeline:

Amex presale: May 5 (12:00 p.m.) through May 6 (10:00 p.m. local time), only American Express cardholders are eligible.



General On-Sale: Starts May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster



EU/UK Presale: Registration available via album purchase or sign-up at Olivia Rodrigo’s official site.



Fans are urged to avoid resale sites if not needed, as they cost much more than the original prices.