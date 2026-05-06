Katie Price opens up on sleep struggles as fans raise addiction concerns

The backlash comes after Katie showed off her latest controversial tattoo this weekend

Katie Price's use of pills to improve her sleep has been labelled as 'addiction' by fans, as she continues to share health updates on social media.

The former glamorous model took to Instagram to open about her intake of controversial CBD products.

Katie shared a clip of expressing how much she missed them while in Dubai, explaining that since they are banned there, not having them has affected her sleep.

She said: “I didn’t realise how amazing @supremecbd was until I had to leave it in England.”

However, fans did not respond positively, with one commenting: 'Sounds like you are addicted to it.'

In response, Katie denied being addictive but admitted that the product has helped her significantly.

The backlash comes after Katie showed off her latest controversial tattoo the weekend.

The inking proudly states: “Owned by Lee,” along with two hearts.

Lee proudly shared his wife's new inking via a video, where she was seen wearing a pink tracksuit while the couple enjoyed a day together in Dubai.

The display of affection is not one-sided. In fact, Lee also got a tribute tattoo for Katie on his back that reads,: 'Owned by Katie.'

He also has his wife’s name inked above his groin, and on his hand.

This comes as Katie prepares to be candid in a new documentary.

For the unversed, new docuseries, is a Sky Original from BAFTA-winning Mindhouse, and it will hit screens this coming summer.

The four-parter is called Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, promises it will have “intimate access” to the model and the mini series will go “beyond the headlines”.