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Jeff Brazier enjoys sweet grandfather moment as son Freddy welcomes baby girl

Isla Jade, is the daughter of Jeff's son Freddy Brazier, who welcomed his first child with on-off girlfriend Holly Swinburn

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Jeff Brazier enjoys sweet grandfather moment as son Freddy welcomes baby girl
Freddy, the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and Jeff, welcomed the tot in March after rekindling his relationship with Holly, 22

Jeff Brazier is fully embracing grandfatherhood as he spent quality time with his newborn granddaughter, expressing his love for her in a heartfelt social media post.

The little one, named Isla Jade, is the daughter of Jeff's son Freddy Brazier, who welcomed his first child with on-off girlfriend Holly Swinburn.

As they snuggled up Jeff penned: 'I don't know that I could love her more. A weekend to celebrate our special girl and her Mum and Dad who are doing a great job. She's perfect.'

Freddy, the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and Jeff, welcomed the tot in March after rekindling his relationship with Holly, 22, ahead of the birth.

It is believed the couple separated for a second time just weeks after welcoming their baby daughter.

Reports last month claimed that Freddy moved out of the couple's home after Holly refused to allow his grandmother, Jackiey Budden, to meet their daughter.

According to The Sun, 'They have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Holly is especially furious he has left her and their baby so soon after the birth.

'It's not how she imagined her first weeks of motherhood would be.'

Holly is said to have concerns about Jackiey's lifestyle, reportedly believing she has been a negative influence on Freddy.

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