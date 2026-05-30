Mel C shares cons of dating a British person

Mel C has offered a candid and characteristically self-deprecating take on what it's like to date a British person, and the answer, delivered with a laugh, starts with alcohol.

The Spice Girls star, 52, appeared on Cosmopolitan's Blind Date series where editor-in-chief Willa Bennett asked her to share the best and worst parts of dating a Brit.

Sporty Spice didn't hold back.

"We drink way too much," she said, laughing, before quickly adding, while sipping her cocktail, "Cheers, you know, chug, chug, chug, I'm joking."

On the flip side, she was equally proud of what her countryman bring to a relationship.

"Probably our sense of humor," she said of the best part. "We don't take ourselves too seriously."

Coming from the woman who spent years in one of the most self-aware pop groups of all time, that tracks.

The appearance also gave Mel C a chance to talk about her relationship with Australian model Chris Dingwall, whom she met on celebrity dating app Raya after matching when she was in London and he was in Sydney.

The long-distance beginning didn't put her off.

"Well, he's absolutely not under my feet," she recalled thinking at the time.

She had a DJ tour planned that was taking her to Australia anyway, and decided he was worth pursuing. Their first date took place in November 2023.

She described the experience of getting to know someone online before meeting them in person as unexpectedly effective.

"Online dating does that age me? Cuz you're getting to know each other before you've met, right? So, I was like, 'Oh, I like the sound of this guy.'

But then when I met him and I was like, 'Yeah, I really like this guy.' So, that was pretty quick."

When asked about the fastest she had ever fallen out of love with someone, her response was equally quick: "When you wake up the next morning."

Mel C, who is originally from northwest England, has one daughter, Scarlett Starr, born in 2009 with ex Thomas Starr.

She has kept Scarlett largely away from the public eye, a quieter corner of a life that, in every other respect, she seems very happy to share.