‘A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' season 2 earns major audience win

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is getting a huge response for its second season, with viewers saying it is a big improvement and one of the strongest shows on Netflix this year.



The series, which is based on Holly Jackson’s books, has become popular all over the world since returning.

Season 2 has earned a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 250 reviews, making it one of the highest rated crime shows on the platform in 2026.

This is a major turnaround from season 1, which only got a 68 percent audience score.

The first season was criticised for its pacing and changes in the story, but fans say the new season fixes many of those issues.

Many viewers have praised season 2 as much better, saying it finally feels like the story they wanted.

Critics also responded more positively this time, giving it an 86 percent rating.

Most of the praise is going to Emma Myers, who plays Pip Fitz Amobi.

However, fans and critics say her performance is the emotional centre of the show and makes the mystery more engaging.

Emma Myers, already known for Wednesday, is now becoming one of Netflix’s most recognisable young stars.

With this strong reaction, the show is now seen as one of Netflix’s biggest YA crime successes.