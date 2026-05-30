Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman team up again for new sailing docu-series

Disney+ is bringing back Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a new project, but this time it is not a superhero film.



The new untitled docuseries will follow the SailGP team called the Bonds Flying Roos, which the two actors co own.

The show will focus on the Australian sailing team as they compete in a fast and intense racing season around the world.

It will show real behind the scenes moments, including how the team is managed and the pressure of high speed races.

The boats in the competition can reach speeds of up to 100 km per hour, making it one of the most challenging sports events.

Reynolds and Jackman said the series will have action, humour and heart and will also show life on the water in a fun way.

The project is made by Maximum Effort and Eureka Productions.

However, it is also linked to Reynolds’ earlier documentary style work that followed a football club and became a big hit.

The release date has not been announced yet, but the series will stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States.