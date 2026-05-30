Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt relationship after breakup: ‘Working together'

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are finding their footing as co-parents following their recent split, with sources sharing that communication between the pair has improved and that Davidson has adjusted his schedule to be more present for their daughter.

"Their communication has improved," an insider told the US Weekly, describing the exes as having "productive conversations" about raising Scottie, the daughter they welcomed in December 2025.

"They've been working together on parenting. Pete has adjusted his schedule to be there for their daughter."

On the romantic front, the source was clear-eyed: "Pete and Elsie both wanted [the relationship] to work and it didn't."

Davidson, 30, is described by a second source as "very involved" in Scottie's life, a characterisation that stands in direct contrast to a narrative that has been circulating since Hewitt, also 30, posted a TikTok video earlier this month suggesting she has been parenting "on my own."

In the clip, Hewitt was responding to paparazzi photos of her looking tired on a walk with the baby.

"Yeah, yeah, I know. I'm exhausted, OK?" she said.

"I have a baby to take care of. And I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard."

When pressed by commenters, she clarified she meant she was providing for Scottie alone financially.

Sources close to Davidson pushed back on that account.

"His friends were very confused by this totally false narrative that was being pushed that he's absent or uninvolved," one insider said.

"He feels that's just not the reality of the situation."

A separate source told Us that Davidson is "fully financially supporting" both Scottie and Hewitt, covering her rent and health insurance in addition to costs for their daughter.

"Elsie's posts caught everyone around them off guard because they are simply not true," the source added.

As for Davidson's emotional state, sources paint a picture of genuine disappointment rather than indifference.

"He felt they were definitely in love and in it for the long run so it's a bummer to him to be a single dad now," one insider explained.

"They had many plans for the future." Reconciliation, however, is said to be "very unlikely."

The pair were first confirmed to be dating in March 2025, with Hewitt announcing her pregnancy in July of that year.