What has changed for Britney Spears following traumatic DUI arrest?





Britney Spears has shared a strange and emotional post about her “interesting year” in a message she later deleted from Instagram.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested in March on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After that, Britney spent three weeks in rehab for substance use. Later, she agreed to a plea deal where the charge was reduced to reckless driving.

The Toxic singer was given probation, a fine and ordered to attend DUI classes.

In her post, she did not talk directly about the arrest. Instead, she wrote about her life at home and how she has been doing arts and crafts.

The music icon focused on making stained glass pieces and spending time in her kitchen.

She said the kitchen is an emotional place for her because it reminds her of family moments.

The Gimme More singer also said she been dealing with “emotional issues” while working on her creative projects.

The mother or two described making a stained glass lamp and said it made her feel calm and emotional at the same time.

She shared that she kept it in her kitchen for months before it was accidentally thrown away by her housekeeper, which upset her.

Britney’s post also hinted at her personal struggles over the years, including past family issues and her long legal conservatorship that ended in 2021.