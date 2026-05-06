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Champions League final date set as Arsenal awaits PSG or Bayern—find out when

Gunners secure first Champions League final berth in 20 years with win over Spanish giant Atletico Madrid

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Champions League final date set as Arsenal awaits PSG or Bayern—find out when
Champions League final date set as Arsenal awaits PSG or Bayern—find out when

The much-anticipated and buzzworthy biggest game of European club football is just weeks away.

The Gunners, after their nail-biting triumph over Spanish giant Atletico Madrid have become the first club to secure a berth in the Champions League final in 20 years.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scored the only goal to help Arsenal make their way into the Champions League final on Tuesday, May 6, 2026.

The Gunners beat Atletico Madrid by 2-1 on aggregate.

Now Arsenal awaits as either defending champions Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich clash in the final of Europe’s premium club final later this month.

When does Champions League final take place?

Europe’s biggest club game of the year will take center stage on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The venue for the final is Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital Budapest, which has a seating capacity of over 67,000.

UEFA has moved the kick-off time earlier than the traditional 8pm slot starting this season to 5pm BST and 6pm local time.

According to the European football governing body, the change is meant to “increase the match day experience,” benefit fans, teams and host cities while making the final “more accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone involved.”

For the unversed, Gunners missed the opportunity back in 2006 when they were defeated by Barcelona.

Arsenal coming into the Champions League final means they have a golden chance in hand to clinch for the first time in club’s history, the Big Ears.

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