Bobby Wagner, ex-Seahawks star wants family to change his name—here's why

Utah State University’s Commencement Ceremony brought a certain buzz as USU star Boddy Wagner returned to his alma mater as guest speaker.

Bobby Wagner, ex-Seahawks legend participated in the commencement ceremony to receive his doctorate while the university celebrated its over 6,000 graduates, but Wagner’s presence added extra vibe on April 29, 2026.

Wagner, who has appeared in the NFL for 14 years, was bestowed with a doctoral degree at Utah State University’s commencement ceremony.

While Wagner was poking fun, he delivered the speech in a light-hearted way, but his one surprise request put everyone on their edge.

“If you didn’t know, my name is now Dr. Bobby Wagner,” Wagner quipped.

Wagner then turned to his family with a surprise request, adding, “And to any family members here, you need to update my name in your phone. It’s ‘Dr.’ now. I will no longer respond to ‘Bobby.’ it’s Dr. Only.”

Wagner became a four-year starter at Utah State, leading the program to its first bowl game in 14 years.

He equaled the school record with 446 career tackles and earned multiple other individual accolades.

Wagner was picked by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft.

He has won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and is a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro.